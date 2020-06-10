Coronavirus | Jawan tests positive in Odisha

BERHAMPUR

10 June 2020 02:45 IST

He was deployed for patrolling at the temporary medical centres in the Khallikote and Humma police station limits in Ganjam district

A jawan of the Odisha Special Security Force, engaged in COVID-19 duty, has tested positive in Ganjam district.

District Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Rai said on Tuesday that he was deployed for patrolling at the temporary medical centres in the Khallikote and Humma police station limits. The migrant workers have been quarantined in these centres. He was under treatment at a COVID-19 hospital at Sitalapalli. “Salute to his dedicated service and wishing him speedy recovery,” Mr. Rai wrote on Twitter.

On May 27, two police homeguards tested positive in the district. They were deployed at the Jagannathpur railway station to help in the management of migrant workers arriving by Shramik Special trains.

Advertising

Advertising