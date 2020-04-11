Coronavirus | Jammu and Kashmir to implement round-the-clock enforcement of lockdown in 77 red zones

The Jammi and Kashmir administration on Saturday called for stringent measures during the lockdown in the 77 red zones as 17 more positive cases pushed the total to 224 in the Union Territory (UT).

The J&K government spokesman said five of the 17 new cases were reported from the Jammu division and 12 from the Kashmir division.

The cases included a woman who gave birth to a baby on Friday in the Government Medical College, Jammu and tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

In the Kashmir division, six of 12 new cases were reported from Bandipora, three from Kupwara and one from Budgam town.

In the Bandipora district, which witnessed a steep rise in cases, the administration has started preparing masks with the self-help groups.

“Every citizen of the district will be provided a mask. The administration has started making masks and has set a target of making and distributing four lakh masks by April 20,” said Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirz.

Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor and in-charge of the Coronavirus Control Efforts (CCE) in the Kashmir division Baseer Ahmad Khan on Saturday directed the Deputy Commissioners to enforce round-the-clock strict lockdown in their respective districts.

“Take strict action against people who try to break the lockdown,” said Mr. Khan.