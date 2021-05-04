Coronavirus | Jammu and Kashmir extends lockdown in five districts as 37 die, 4,650 test positive

95% of COVID-19 beds and ventilator-supported beds occupied in Srinagar, say officials

J&K recorded 37 deaths and 4,650 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, posing a major challenge to the health infrastructure. The Union Territory has extended the lockdown in five districts up to May 10.

An official said 1,463 of the new cases were from the Jammu division and 3,187 from the Kashmir division. “25 of the deaths were from the Jammu division and 12 from the Kashmir division.”

The number of active positive cases has risen to 37,302, which has put extra pressure on health infrastructure and bed occupancy.

Officials at Srinagar’s main hospitals — the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital, the Chest Disease hospital, the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial hospital and the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences — said over 95% of COVID-19 beds and ventilator-supported beds were occupied by infected people.

Over 1,000 people are testing positive in Srinagar on a daily basis now. Figures suggested that the mortality rate has risen to 1.25%, which was around 0.5% till March.

Aijaz Asad, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman, said, “A lockdown is very important at this stage and priority has to be given to save lives and prevent the further spread of the virus in the district.”

The lockdown has been extended in five district, including Srinagar and Jammu.