Coronavirus | Jammu and Kashmir announces 34-hour curfew from 8 p.m. on Saturday

A worker of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) sanitising the premises of the popular Hazrat Makhdoom Sahib shrine in Srinagar on Saturday, 24 April 2021   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced a 34-hour curfew from 8 p.m. on Saturday amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

"Complete corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8PM, 24th April (Saturday) till 6AM, April 26 (Monday). Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed," the office of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

On April 8, the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered imposition of night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of eight districts which was later extended to municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts in the Union Territory on April 20.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir surged to 1,56,344 on Friday as 1,937 more people tested positive for the disease while the death toll climbed to 2,111 with a record daily jump of 19 fatalities, officials said.

