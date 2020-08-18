Coronavirus: International boxer Sarita Devi, husband in quarantine after testing positive

With the death of a 70-year-old person in JN Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, on Monday night reportedly due to COVID-19, the toll in Manipur has increased to 18.
Meanwhile, sources said that international boxer Sarita Devi and her husband have tested positive for COVID-19. However, her two children and some close relatives have turned out to be negative. Reports said that she and her husband are now lodged in a quarantine centre.
She is the second international boxer hailing from Manipur to be infected after Ngangom Dingku.
Meanwhile, there are complaints that there is no proper arrangement to pick up COVID-19 infected persons from their homes in time. In some cases, Health Minister L. Jayentakumar had to intervene to shift them to hospitals.
The lockdown and curfew were extended in Manipur till August 31 amid increasing reports of the violations in many parts of the State.
