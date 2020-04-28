Coronavirus | Intern doctors in U.P. want increased stipend

Intern doctors in Uttar Pradesh have demanded that the stipend they currently receive, ₹250 per day, be increased at the time of the fight against COVID-19.

In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the United Resident and Doctors Association, representing the voice of the intern doctors, claimed that the stipend intern doctors in U.P. are receiving is the lowest among all the states. The association has said it expects the authorities "to take this matter on a priority basis."

"As we are all aware of the fact that that health professionals are always in the front lines to face any disastrous conditions and of them interns are the contact points for all sorts of emergencies," said Neeraj Kumar Mishra, U.P. president of URDA.

"In this life threatening pandemic too we are always ready to serve for the betterment of society." Mr. Mishra said, adding that they had received assurances from the previous government too but "nothing has changed yet."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, supported the demand on Twitter.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, this stipend is very low. In my understanding, in times of such a crisis it is your duty to increase the stipend of intern doctors," Ms. Vadra said.