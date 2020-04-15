Coronavirus | Indore records 117 new cases

As many as 117 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore, taking the city’s count to 544, said Pravin Jadia, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer.

“Most of these are primary contacts of previous patients and are already staying in quarantine,” said Dr. Jadia. Their samples were sent to New Delhi for testing.

The bed capacity in Indore has been ramped up to 800 now. “We have acquired two hospitals of 300 beds each. The district administration is ready to treat a large number of patients,” he said.

Moreover, Dr. Jadia said on Tuesday that health workers surveyed 45,000 residents of containment areas for illnesses, of which 300 were found suffering from cold and cough. “Our mobile medical units did not notice any coronavirus symptoms in them,” he said.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 873 cases and 53 deaths. As many as 64 persons, including 39 from Indore, have recovered from the illness.

In a bid to contain the coronavirus’ spread within its ranks, the Indore police have instructed personnel to refrain from exchanging equipment and arms — batons, rifles and wireless sets — with other personnel after their duty hours.

“Exchanging equipment with one another can spread infection among the personnel,” said Vivek Sharma, Inspector General of Police, Indore zone. Already, three of the personnel, including a police station in-charge, have contracted the illness, possibly during duty hours.

Mr. Sharma has instructed all officials to make sure equipment are given only to personnel in whose name it is issued. “And make sure after duty hours it is not exchanged,” he said.

In case there was an urgent need to exchange the duty equipment, it must be sanitised first, he added.