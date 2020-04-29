Coronavirus | In J&K, one more death, and 20 new cases

Jammu & Kashmir reported its seventh death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, even as 20 more positive cases pushed the total number of positive cases to 566 in the Union Territory.

An 80-year-old woman from Srinagar’s Rainawari, who was admitted to the Chest Disease Hospital on Monday and tested positive, died on Tuesday afternoon. “The patient had co-morbidities, including hypertension and diabetes,” an official said.

Again in Pulwama

With no case reported for almost a month and declared a coronavirus-free zone just a week ago, in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, a 24-year-old youth and two others tested positive from Rehmoo village, which was sealed immediately.

“The youth has a travel history and arrived in the Valley on April 14 from New Delhi. He tested positive in a quarantine centre. Contact tracing has been started,” an official said.

Of the 20 fresh cases, five are from Baramulla, four from Shopian’s hotspot Heerpora, eight from Anantnag, two from Pulwama and one from Kupwara. “Three COVID-19 patients are minors,” an official said.

J&K’s Bandipora is topping the list in Kashmir with 127 positive cases. “Around 66,977 people are under observation and home quarantine,” an official said.

Survey in Srinagar

Meanwhile, door-to-door survey is on in full swing in Srinagar district, which has the second-highest number of positive cases in J&K.

Deputy Commissioner-Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said, over 10,000 households with a population of over 50,000 citizens were covered under the health survey by around 700 teams.

“The data generated as part of this survey is being collected using the Swasthya Nidhi mobile application which was recently launched by the government,” he said.

At the Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr. Salim Khan, who heads the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, said, “A braveheart team of doctors, interns and health workers from the medical college on Tuesday completed the survey and active surveillance in a containment zone having the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in Srinagar. We reached 2,562 households comprising 13,278 population.”