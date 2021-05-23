Coronavirus | Hope Maharashtra’s third phase of vaccination will pick up after June: Uddhav Thackeray

State would be well-equipped in terms of oxygen supply for possible third wave, says Chief Minister

With Maharashtra compelled to suspend the third phase of inoculation owing to a paucity of vaccines, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday expressed confidence that the drive for the 18-44 age group would pick up pace from June once the State receives adequate doses.

Mr. Thackeray, during a video-conference meet with paediatric doctors and the COVID-19 task force doctors’ team, said his government was relentlessly pursuing the issue of vaccine supply.

“The State government is ready to make a one-time payment for the 12 crore doses required by beneficiaries in the group. They account for six crores of the Maharashtra’s total population…I am confident the vaccination drive will pick up after June once we get more supplies.”

Cautioning about a possible third wave, Mr. Thackeray said the State would be well-equipped in terms of oxygen supply and that steps had been mooted to redress the problems encountered with scarcity in the ongoing second wave.

“There is speculation about whether the third wave will infect children more. So, we must be careful. In the first wave, senior citizens were hit the hardest and in the second, more young people became infected. So, it appears that the age of the patients is coming down with each successive wave.”

At the same time, he urged parents not to panic in the face of speculation but to consult doctors immediately in the event of symptoms.

“I urge parents not to remain ignorant about possible symptoms in children. They must see a doctor on time. At the same time, I request doctors to ensure that they do not make the treatment worse than the disease, but know exactly what to do and what not to do. Doctors must reassure parents and give them proper guidance.”