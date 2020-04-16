Coronavirus | Hooda wants safety kits for private, govt. doctors

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday urged private doctors to keep their clinics and hospitals open amid reports that many have closed their clinics in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr. Hooda said the State government should provide corona safety kits to all government doctors as well as private doctors to avoid any possible infection.

“Since the corona outbreak, the pressure is on the government hospitals which are overloaded. We must provide whatever relief we can to the government doctors who are at the frontline of our war against the deadly pandemic. I appeal to all private doctors to continue their services. In the times of pandemic, they can make a significant contribution by providing treatment of other diseases,” he said.

Grant fee concession, help schools

Mr. Hooda said private schools should also provide some relief to parents of students and sought the State government’s intervention in the issue.

“All the economic activity has come to a standstill due to the lockdown and people are unable to meet even the most basic requirements as many avenues of income have been closed. Therefore, many parents are not in a position to pay the expensive fees of private schools. The government should grant a concession in fees, by establishing synergy with such private schools. The government should help schools which don’t have a strong financial base so that parents do not have to bear the cost of fees in times of economic distress,” Mr. Hooda said.

Recognising the role of government employees in the present situation, Mr. Hooda said whether permanent or temporary, all employees were saving lives. He appreciated the State government’s decision to double the salary of the employees of the Health department. He said while the decision was a welcome step, a similar announcement should be made for policemen, sweepers etc.

Mr. Hooda said media persons, like government employees, must also be recognised as corona warriors.