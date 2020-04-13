Coronavirus-hit woman discharged fom Manipur hospital

A 23-year-old woman from Imphal West district, the first coronavirus-affected person in Manipur, was discharged from the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences.

Studying in London, she had reached home on March 21. However, she felt uneasy and went to the medical institution on March 23 for a check-up. The next day she was found to be COVID-19 positive.

The second test found her to be still positive. T. Bhimo, Director of the institute, said there were encouraging developments such as appetite and general improvement in her physical condition.

He said, “In all subsequent tests she was found to be negative.”

Though she was welcomed by people in her locality, Dr. Bhimo said she would have to be in self quarantine for some more days. The medical college would conduct some more tests on her.

Another person from the State who tested positive is a local resident who took part in the religious event in Nizamuddin, Delhi.