Coronavirus | Himachal makes COVID-19 negative report must for entry

Rule applies to travellers from six States and Delhi

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday announced that after April 16, people from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will be required to show a negative RT-PCR test report, which is not older than 72 hours, before entering the State. Delhi and the six States have been reporting a high caseload.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who presided over a meeting with the senior officers here to review the COVID-19 situation, said as of now the government would continue to allow tourists to visit the State. Hotel owners and tourists should strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the State government, he said.

The Chief Minister laid stress on testing, tracing and treatment with effective surveillance of micro containment zones. He said that greater emphasis must also be laid on RT-PCR tests to achieve the target of 70% RT-PCR tests. “The health department must also take steps to increase bed capacity in order to meet any eventuality. The virus is spreading at a fast pace which is a big concern. During the last 45 days, the State has reported 10,690 new cases. In addition to this, the number of deaths has also increased rapidly which is a matter of concern. A total of 120 deaths were reported in the State during the last 45 days,” he said.

Mr. Thakur said the State government has allowed the devotees to visit various temples in the State during the Navratri festival, but at the same time, organising of organising of langars, bhandaras (community kitchen) and jagran (all-night prayer) has been completely banned. He said no overcrowding would be allowed in buses and other public transport and private vehicles.