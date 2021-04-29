Coronavirus | Himachal announces several COVID-19 restrictions

CHANDIGARH:

29 April 2021 18:38 IST

All educational institutions and temples across the State would remain closed till May 10

With a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday announced that all educational institutions and temples across the State would remain closed till May 10.

The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to review the COVID-19 situation in the State.

Mr. Thakur said the government had also decided to impose a complete ban on dham (community feast) at weddings and other celebrations. He said it had also been decided to restrict social gatherings to not more than 20 persons.

Expressing concern over a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, Mr. Thakur said the government was making all-out efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic by taking stringent steps. “All government offices will have a five-day week and 50% of total employees of the Class III and Class IV categories would be ensured in the government offices till May 10,” he said.

Mr. Thakur said that steps were being taken to increase bed capacity, particularly in “heavy load districts” including Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una and Sirmaur.

“Testing capacity would be enhanced in the State and the time for getting test reports would be reduced. An effective mechanism would be evolved to check and regulate entry of people visiting the State from other parts of the country. People coming from other parts of the country would have to remain under home isolation for 14 days and also give information regarding their arrival to the local authorities as well as elected representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions and Urban Local Bodies,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that, so far, over 16,65,481 people had been vaccinated in the State. Mr. Thakur urged the Union Health Minister to provide 5,000 D type and 3,000 B type oxygen cylinders to ensure there was no dearth of oxygen in Himachal Pradesh.