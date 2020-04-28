Coronavirus | Highest of 25 deaths recorded in Mumbai

Mumbai recorded the highest of 25 deaths on Tuesday pushing the death toll to 244. With 393 new cases, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city have gone up to 5982. The case fatality rate of the city now stands at 4%

The civic officials clarified that five deaths were reported between April 23 to 25. The deceased included 13 men and 12 women. While one victim was below 40 years, 10 were between 40 to 60 and 14 victims were above 60 years.

Mumbai’s increasing deaths have been a cause of concern for the State due to which an expert committee was formed to reduce the mortality. A State health official said that the committee has submitted a preliminary report and are currently working on a detailed report. In the preliminary report, the ordeal of the victims going from one hospital to another has been highlighted. Among the many suggestions, the committee has also put forward the possibility of a call centre system where people who develop symptoms can call for guidance and they can be helped in reaching the right hospital.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is preparing to return 75000 rapid testing kits received from the Indian Council of Medical Research. Dr. Anup Kumar Yadav, commissioner (health services), Maharashtra said that the kits were not put to use. “Now with the debate over the wide range of variations in the results, we have been asked to send them back,” said Dr Yadav.

Six recovered patients donate plasma

As a part of the plasma therapy trial, the civic body has received plasma from six patients who have recovered from COVID-19. So far, one patient who is currently critical at the Lilavati Hospital has received the plasma taken from a donor. Doctors are closely monitoring his condition. Dr Jalil Parkar from Lilavati Hospital said that the patient has been on a ventilator since April 21. The plasma of patients recovered from COVID-19 is rich in antibodies which may be useful in treating patients. Donated plasma was reserved for two other patients at Seven Hills Hospital but it was not given to patients due to a mismatch of blood group.

Dharavi records 42 new cases

Dharavi reported its highest single-day tally on Tuesday, reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19. The area also reported four deaths. Its tally now stands at 330 cases, including 18 deaths.

The new cases are from areas like Matunga labour camp, Kunchikurve Nagar, 90-feet road. Besides, cases were reported from newer parts of Dharavi, including Markandeya Society, Dhobi Ghat, Mochi gully, Agas Wadi and Uday Society. Dharavi reported four deaths on Tuesday, two from cases reported earlier. These two, a 60 year-old man and a 60 year-old woman, died at Sion Hospital.

Besides, a 48 year-old man from Kasarwadi and a 55 year-old man from Social Nagar passed away at KEM Hospital.