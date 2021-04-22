Coronavirus | Haryana's Fortis Hospital flags depleting oxygen levels

GURUGRAM:

22 April 2021 18:41 IST

Hospital left with only 45 minutes of oxygen supply

Even as hospitals in Delhi grapple with the short supply of liquid oxygen, Fortis Hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram in a series of distress messages on Thursday evening said that it was left with only 45 minutes of the oxygen supply.

Tagging Home Minister Amit Shah and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal among others, the hospital authorities in a tweet said: “Fortis Hospital in #Haryana has only 45 minutes of oxygen left. Requesting @ashokgehlot51@rajnathsingh, @PiyushGoyalOffc, @mlkhattar and @AmitShah to act immediately and help us to save patients’ lives (sic)”. The tweet further said it was an “#SOS call from Fortis to allow oxygen tanker from Bhiwadi to reach our hospital #ASAP.

The district administration had in an official communication to the media during the day claimed that Chief Minister Manohar Lal had reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the district and they had adequate supply of oxygen.

