Coronavirus | Haryana to shut all schools till November 30

20 November 2020 17:41 IST

The Haryana government on Friday decided to shut all private and government schools in the State till November 30 in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Haryana Secondary Education Director, in a letter to all District and Block Education Officers, said the decision was keeping in mind the well-being of students. All school premises would be sanitised during this period to disinfect them. School heads and managers would be held responsible for violation of the directions, said the letter.

The directions came in the wake of media reports suggesting that more than a hundred students and teachers across three districts of Haryana had tested positive since the schools were reopened two months ago.

The Haryana government had allowed the government and private schools to hold guidance classes for Class IX to XII students in the last week of September. The students were allowed to attend school only with the written consent of parents. In October last week, the State education department directed holding of regular classes for three hours daily.