Coronavirus | Haryana to shut all schools till November 30

The Haryana government on Friday decided to shut all private and government schools in the State till November 30 in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases.
The Haryana Secondary Education Director, in a letter to all District and Block Education Officers, said the decision was keeping in mind the well-being of students. All school premises would be sanitised during this period to disinfect them. School heads and managers would be held responsible for violation of the directions, said the letter.
The directions came in the wake of media reports suggesting that more than a hundred students and teachers across three districts of Haryana had tested positive since the schools were reopened two months ago.
The Haryana government had allowed the government and private schools to hold guidance classes for Class IX to XII students in the last week of September. The students were allowed to attend school only with the written consent of parents. In October last week, the State education department directed holding of regular classes for three hours daily.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath