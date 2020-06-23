Coronavirus | Haryana records 390 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Haryana recorded 390 COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the tally of cumulative cases to 11,025. It also reported nine deaths taking the tally to 169. The major chunk of the new cases, 176 and 85, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 4,940 and 5,916 patients have so far been discharged, the statement said.
Also read: Haryana extends lockdown in containment zones till June 30
Punjab recorded 177 cases and reported two more deaths taking the tally to 101, according to an official statement.
The number of positive cases has reached 4,235. The patients who died were from Ludhiana district. The major chunk of the new cases, 46 and 34, hd been reported from Jalandhar and Ludhiana districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 1,309 and 2,825 patients have been discharged so far.
