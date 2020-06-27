Coronavirus | Haryana, Punjab report seven deaths each

CHANDIGARH

27 June 2020 21:24 IST

Both States report spike in COVID-19 cases

Haryana on Saturday recorded 543 COVID-19 cases taking the tally of cumulative cases to 13,427. It also reported seven deaths taking the tally to 218. The major chunk of the new cases, 191 and 126, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 4,737 and 8,427 patients have so far been discharged, officials said.

Punjab recorded 100 cases on June 27 and reported seven more deaths taking the tally to 128, according to officials.

The number of positive cases has reached 5,056. The patients who died were from Amritsar, Sangrur, Jalandhar and Bathinda districts. The major chunk of the new cases, 19 each, were reported from Sangrur and Amritsar districts. The Health department said the active cases are 1,608 and 3,320 patients have so far been cured.

