Coronavirus | Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tests positive

05 December 2020 11:51 IST

The senior BJP leader was one of the participants in the Covaxin trial.

CHANDIGARH Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised at a hospital in Ambala.

Mr. Vij confirmed about his being tested for COVID-19 on Twitter.

“I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona,” he said in a tweet.

The phase three trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin began in the State on November 20 and the 67-year-old senior BJP leader was one of the participants in the trial.