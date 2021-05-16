Other States

Coronavirus | Haryana extends lockdown till May 24

Police personnel conduct patrolling during COVID-induced lockdown in Faridabad, on Saturday, May 15, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the State for another week till May 24. This is the second extension of lockdown in the State after the government first imposed it for one week on May 3.

Making the announcement, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, in a tweet, said: “Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May Stringent measures will be taken to implement the Alert (sic).”

The Haryana government has capped the number of people at weddings and funerals to eleven under the revised guidelines for the lockdown issued last week. Also, the wedding processions are now banned. The wedding can be conducted only inside homes or at courts.

