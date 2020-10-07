Coronavirus | Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive, tweets he is fine

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.
He confirmed about his being tested for the infection on Twitter.
“My test report for COVID-19 has returned positive. I am alright. I appeal to all those who came in my contact over the last few days to take care of themselves, if doctors suggest then get themselves tested,” said Mr. Chautala in his tweet.
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu also tested positive. Mr Sidhu had recently shared stage during a public rally with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Mohali civil surgeon Manjit Singh said Mr. Sidhu is stable and in isolation at home.
Mr. Sidhu had participated in the Congress’s rally held under the “Kheti Bachao Yatra” in Sangrur against the farm laws. The rally was also attended by Mr. Gandhi and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh among other leaders.
