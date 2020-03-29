Coronavirus | Haryana arranges facilities for migrants

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that officials at the district level across the State had been directed to make arrangements for medical, stay and food facilities for migrant labourers. He gave the directions at a crisis coordination committee meeting with the senior government officers through video conferencing.

“..officers have been directed to closely monitor the movement of such labourers in their respective districts. It should be ensured that the maximum number of labourers who are working in State are asked to stay in the ‘safe camps' being set up by the government in each district,” said an official statement.

Medical testing facility

“Apart from this, the medical testing facility of the migrant labourers should also be done by setting up special medical camps so that if there is any chance of any migrant being positive of Corona, then they can be time tested and quarantined,” said the statement quoting the Chief Minister.

Mr. Khattar added that check points should be set up at each district to stop labourers movement and they can be further encouraged to stay in ‘safe camps’ which have been specially set up for them.

The Chief Minister also directed that the officers to ask the industrialist in their respective districts to make staying and food arrangements for the labourers working in their factories and industrial units.

The Chief Minister has also accorded approval for the appointment of trained personnel, including doctors and technical staff for government and government-aided medical colleges across the State on contractual basis for a period of at least three months.