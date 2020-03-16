Coronavirus | Gyms, cinema halls, clubs closed in Lucknow till March 31

LUCKNOW

16 March 2020 02:45 IST

Number of positive cases in Uttar Pradesh climbs to 13

All gyms, multiplexes, cinema halls, swimming pools, clubs and discos in Lucknow will remain shut with immediate effect till March 31 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the district administration said on Sunday.

“The order will come into immediate effect,” district Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said in the order.

Any violation would be an offence under the Indian Penal Code Section 188-disobedience, the order said.

In a tweet, the administration also said the recreational and public centres named above were being closed as a “preventive activity”.

The order came in as the number of positive cases in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 13 with the lastest case from Agra, which now has eight positive cases. The other positive cases are from Ghaziabad (2), Lucknow (2) and Noida (1).

The State has so far sent 762 samples for testing, of which 677 were found negative while other results are awaited, the Directorate of Health Services said on Sunday evening.

Extensive sanitisation activity was conducted in Indra Nagar and Gomti Nagar areas after Lucknow reported its second case, the Health department said.

Three positive cases form Agra have been declared as recovered and discharged from hospital, it said.

Six new contacts of positive cases have been tracked by a surveillance team at Lucknow, it added.