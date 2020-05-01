Coronavirus | Gujarat witnesses 362 cases, 22 deaths

The COVID-19 outbreak is spiking sharply in Gujarat with 326 cases and 22 deaths reported on Friday, taking the total to 4,721 cases and 236 deaths. The State has now recorded increases of 300 or more cases for three consecutive days.

Friday’s 22 deaths was the highest single-day toll due to COVID-19 in the State so far.

State Helpline numbers | State-wise tracker | A map of confirmed cases in India

In the midst of rising cases and deaths, emerged a new trend of higher recoveries as the State recorded 123 discharges on Friday, its highest single-day recovery count, while the total number of discharged patients was 736.

There are 3,713 patients undergoing treatment at various places in the State and their condition is reported to be stable, while 36 others are critically ill and have been put on ventilator support for breathing. As per the health department’s figures, so far 68,774 samples have been tested in the State.

Ahmedabad continues to remain grim. The city saw its steepest spike of 267 new infections and 16 deaths on Friday.

The death toll in the city has now jumped to 165 while number of cases have reached 3,293 and recovery is at 399.

For the last three days, the city has been adding 200 plus cases, making it one of the worst affected cities in the country and the city with the second highest number of cases and deaths after Mumbai.

Ahmedabad accounts for almost 70% of the total casualties and cases of COVID-19 in Gujarat. After Ahmedabad is Surat with 644 cases and 26 deaths while Vadodara’s numbers stand at 308 cases and 21 deaths.

Entire Gujarat’s death ratio is almost 5%, which is even higher than Maharashtra’s ratio. Maharashtra is the worst affected State with more than 10,000 cases.

Cases in other districts

Besides Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, deaths have been reported from other places like Bhavnagar 5, Anand 4, Panchmahal 3 and Bharuch and Gandhinagar 2 each.

According to medical experts, Ahmedabad will likely see an exponential rise in cases and fatalities in the coming days as the infection has penetrated in highly congested and slum pockets.