Coronavirus | Gujarat second State to cross 1,000-fatality mark

Gujarat became the second State where the COVID-19 fatality count had crossed 1,000 when 27 deaths had occurred on Saturday taking the count to 1,007. The infection count has reached 16,356 with 412 cases on the day.

The recovery rate is increasing with 9,230 patients having been discharged. Asymptomatic cases are discharged after a week in the hospitals and are not retested as per the new guidelines of the ICMR.

In Ahmedabad, 24 deaths were reported bringing the count to 822 while the number of cases has reached 11,881 with 284 new cases.

The city continues to account for over 70% of cases and more than 75% of deaths in the State. Of the 16,356 cases, 11,881 came from Ahmedabad while 822 of the 1,007 deaths were reported from the city.

The government on late Saturday announced that all State transport buses and municipal transport services will resume from Monday except in the containment zones.

The State buses will run at 60% capacity initially and the municipal buses at 50% capacity.

The government offices including the Secretariat will resume work with full capacity from Monday.

All vehicles including cabs and autos will now run while maintaining safety norms like wearing masks. Autos can ride with two passengers and cabs with 3-4 passengers.

Banks will open in containment zones also and private offices can remain open till 7 p.m.

Hotels and restaurants

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also announced that hotels and restaurants will be allowed to open from June 8.

“We have to allow economic activities to start with full capacity but with following proper safety norms, social distancing measures and health protocols,” Mr. Rupani said.

He said schools, colleges and other institutions will remain closed in June but will be reopened with new guidelines from July after consultations with the school managements, parents and other stakeholders.