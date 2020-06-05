Coronavirus | Gujarat reports 510 new cases, 35 deaths

AHMEDABAD

05 June 2020 22:05 IST

Gujarat on Friday recorded its steepest increase in COVID-19 infection, with 510 fresh cases and 35 deaths, taking the tally to 19,119 cases and 1,190 deaths. Since Monday, the State has been reporting over 400 fresh cases a day.

On Friday, 344 patients were discharged. The number of those discharged now stands at 13,011.

Health experts say the State’s infection curve is likely to rise sharply, with growing infections and mortality. “Our curve will continue to go north till mid-July,” a prominent public health expert told The Hindu, adding that the number of cases would continue to rise the maximum in Ahmedabad.

On Friday, Ahmedabad reported 324 cases and 30 deaths. The city’s cumulative numbers are 13,678 cases and 968 deaths. After Mumbai, Ahmedabad has the second highest number of deaths in the country.

Surat has recorded 82 deaths, Vadodara 42, Gandhinagar 15, Anand 11 and Panchmahal and Bhavnagar 10 each.