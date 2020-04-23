Coronavirus | Gujarat records 217 new cases and nine deaths

With 217 new infections and nine deaths recorded on Thursday, Gujarat’s COVID-19 curve continues to rise in number of cases and fatalities. So far, 112 people had died and 2,624 cases detected in the State.

Amid the rising number of cases and casualties, Thursday also saw the largest number of patients, 79, getting discharged, increasing the number of recoveries to 258.

Now 28 infected patients are critically ill and supported by ventilator while 2,226 are stable under treatment. The State has so far tested 42,384 samples.

Ahmedabad continues to account for the bulk of cases and casualties. On Thursday, out of 217 cases, 151 came from the city alone. Seven of the nine deaths occurred in Ahmedabad.

As on Thursday, Ahmedabad’s tally of total cases has jumped to 1,652 and 69 deaths, while 113 people have been discharged after they recovered.

Of the 79 discharged on Thursday, 45 came from Vadodara, which has seen 53 recover out of a total of 218 cases including 11 deaths.

With rise in recovery and slow transmission of new infections, the city has managed to flatten its curve.

“A total of 45 persons who were COVID -19 positive and under isolation in Ebrahim Bavani ITI, Ajwa Road, have recovered. They have tested negative twice in last two days, and have been discharged,” said Vinod Rao, senior IAS officer, who has been deputed by the State government to manage the pandemic in the city.

He said the administration along with the help of Baroda Muslim Doctors Association had counselled all 45 persons to be plasma donors whenever the need arises in the coming days, and all of them have agreed.