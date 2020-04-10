Coronavirus | Gujarat records 116 positive COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths

In the largest single day spike, 116 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection and two deaths were recorded in Gujarat on Friday.

The total number of positive cases has increased to 378, and 19 persons have died so far.

Two persons died in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Till Friday, Ahmedabad accounted for seven deaths and Surat four.

So far, 33 infected persons have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

On Thursday and Friday, the State recorded 195 cases and three deaths.

As per the details released by the Health Department, a total of 7,718 samples has been tested in the State and 378 of them have tested positive and 7,237 tested negative. The reports on 103 samples are pending.

Gujarat’s Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi said the State had increased testing, so more number of cases were coming out.

The infection has now covered 20 of the 33 districts. However, Ahmedabad remains the main hotspot, with 197 cases. Fifty-nine cases have been reported from Vadodara, 27 from Surat and 22 from Bhavnagar.

“We are doing more tests and have identified clusters from where larger number of cases have emerged. Surveillance has been intensified in these clusters as part of the containment strategy,” a top official of the State government told The Hindu.