Coronavirus| Gujarat in midst of second COVID-19 wave

Gujarat is in the midst of second COVID-19 wave as the infection is surging post Diwali and new year festivities. On Wednesday, 1,281 cases were reported while eight patients succumbed to the infection

So far, 1,91,642 cases have been reported with 3,823 deaths. As on Wednesday, there are 12,457 active cases as per the figures shared by the Health department.

The sudden rise has led to an increase in demand for hospital beds across the State. Deputy CM and Health Minister Nitin Patel had to hold an emergency meeting at the Civil Hospital on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

“It’s a second wave and likely to worsen in the next few days because the public did not maintain social distancing norms, did not follow protocols before and more particularly during the Deepavali festivities,” a leading infectious disease doctor said.

He said the cases will likely to rise till end of December.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) held a meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed to guide the civic body about COVID-19 management, to assess the situation and launch preventive measures.

Dr. Gupta ruled out any lockdown as was being speculated on social media platforms.

In a press release,he said there are seven government and 76 private COVID-designated hospitals with 7,279 beds in the city.

“As on Wednesday, 2,848 beds — 2,347 in the seven government and 501 in the private hospitals — are vacant and available, which is nearly 40% of the total beds,” he said.

In Ahmedabad, around 500 patients from other districts and from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are being treated at various hospitals besides the patients from the city.

The civic body has ramped up testing by setting up 200 centres at every two km radius and deploying more than 1,500 mobile vans in different locations in the city.

The cases are rising in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot also.