Coronavirus | Gujarat extends night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot till April 15

A deserted look of Sardar Bridge during the curfew that was imposed in Ahmedabad on November 22, 2020. File   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

In the wake of rising COVID-19 infection cases, the Gujarat government has extended night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot till April 15. The duration of restriction is from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Tuesday, the State witnessed 10 deaths, its highest toll in the last three months, while 2,220 new infections were reported. So far, 4,510 people have succumbed to COVID-19 infection. The State has 12,263 active cases, of which 147 are critical and on ventilator support.

IIMA hotspot

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has become a major hotspot, with a total of 191 cases reported so far on its two campuses.

Of these, 86 of the cases are students, as per a statement issued by the institute. Four are faculty members, 46 are staff members (on-and off-campus), 19 are contractual staff and 41 are community members and others.

Of the total cases, 54 are in quarantine, while 137 have recovered from the virus.

At IIMA, COVID-19 cases surged from the second week of March after a student tested positive on its campus after a gap of nearly a month. Within 10 days, 10 more people tested positive, and the number went up to 46 by March 27.

