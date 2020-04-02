Coronavirus | Gujarat detects 13 new cases

In the State’s largest single-day spike so far, Gujarat on Wednesday reported 13 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 87.

Of the 13, eight were from Ahmedabad, two each were from Surat and Porbandar and one from tribal-dominated Panchmahal — the first for the district.

Earlier, on March 23 the State had recorded 11 cases. Gujarat has so far recorded 6 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causes after infection.

Seven patients have been discharged after complete recovery from the infection, said senior State health & family welfare department officials.

The district-wise break up of the cases is: 31 in Ahmedabad, 12 in Surat, 11 in Gandhinagar, 10 in Rajkot, 9 in Vadodara, 6 in Bhavnagar, 3 in Porbandar, 2 in Gir Somnath and one each in Kutch, Mehsana and Panchmahal.

According to the State health department, three patients are on ventilator whereas 71 others are stable.

“A 57-year-old woman, who was admitted in the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, is discharged on Wednesday,” said Gujarat’s Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. “Likewise, one of the first cases of Gujarat — a man in Rajkot — has his two tests negative. If all goes well, he would be discharged tonight or tomorrow morning,” she added.

The State has so far tested 1,726 samples out of which 87 are positive, 1,628 are negative and result for 11 is pending.

Gujarat has 19,206 persons under quarantine including 18,487 in home quarantine.

Apart from Ahmedabad, which is already identified as a hotspot by the central government for COVID-19 spread, four other major cities of Gujarat — Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar — are also being treated as hotspots and steps including isolation of the areas is being done.