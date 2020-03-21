Coronavirus | Goa govt. imposes section 144

Vishwajit Rane. File.

Panaji

21 March 2020 13:29 IST

The Goa govt has also issued an order banning inter-State transport, except for the supply of essential commodities, from Saturday night onwards, State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said

The Goa government on Saturday imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the State to prohibit large gatherings in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters here, State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said section 144 was imposed in the morning.

Also read | Coronavirus live updates on March 21: Woman in Pune with no foreign travel history tests positive

Advertising

Advertising

The State government has also issued an order banning inter-State transport, except for the supply of essential commodities, from Saturday night onwards, he said.

Private vehicles may be allowed to enter the state only after the passengers are thoroughly screened, he added.

Also read | Coronavirus: West Bengal invokes Epidemic Diseases Act

Goa shares borders with Maharashtra and Karnataka, where several people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Private events, including weddings, are also banned till further orders, the minister said.

Health authorities have imposed several restrictions at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital, including suspension of visiting hours, Rane said.

The Health Department will issue a show-cause notice to a private hospital, which had refused to admit a patient with symptoms of coronavirus infection, Mr. Rane said.

“The hospital’s licence would be suspended, if it does the same thing in future,” he added.

The State government has also decided to crack down on those who forward fake messages about the pandemic, the Minister said, adding that cases will be registered against such offenders.

The coastal State, which witnesses a heavy footfall of foreign tourists, has not reported a single positive case of COVID-19 so far.