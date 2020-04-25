Coronavirus | Gehlot demands clarity on strategy for migrant workers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday demanded that the Centre clarify its stand on devising a strategy for the smooth movement of migrant workers stranded across the country during the COVID-19 lockdown. He pushed for a common policy for all States and a unified command structure of communication with the State governments.

“In the fight against COVID-19, the whole nation stands united. The Central government should show the same unity when it comes to issuing guidelines for the States irrespective of the party in power there,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled interaction with Chief Ministers via video conferencing on April 27.

Mr. Gehlot said he had been saying from day one that a strategy must be devised for but there was no clarity.

“Instead of unofficial communication by different officers in the Home Ministry and the Cabinet Secretariat to different States, a planned strategy with unified command structure of communication can be more fruitful.”

The Chief Minister stressed on a “meticulously planned strategy” with proper mode of travel such as special trains to be run by the Central government.

Mr. Gehlot also appealed to the stranded people of Rajasthan to stay calm and have patience. “We are trying to bring you back to your home. We are in touch with the Home Ministry and the Chief Ministers of different States for your safe return,” he said.