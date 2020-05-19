Coronavirus | Frontline workers tested for COVID-19 in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR

19 May 2020 22:17 IST

District has highest case tally in Odisha

Over 363 frontline workers from temporary medical centres (TMCs) in Odisha’s Ganjam district have tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The testing was done as a fillip in the fight against COVID-19 in Ganjam.

The district has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha. Till Tuesday afternoon, the district had recorded 307 positive cases. Most of the positive cases in Ganjam had emerged from the TMCs that house migrant workers who have returned from other States.

Over 50,000 migrant workers have returned to Ganjam and have been placed under institutional quarantine in over 3,000 TMCs in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

To avoid the possibility of community transmission of the virus from the TMCs that house the workers, security has been heightened around them. Police are keeping a strict watch on the TMCs using mobile patrolling units.

Despite the efforts taken, certain elements have been attempting to break quarantine rules at the TMCs.

On Monday, a person throwing polythene pouches of illicit liquor into a TMC at Bandhaguda village was caught by the personnel of the Badagada police station. Forty litres of illicit liquor was seized from possession of the arrested person.

With many migrant workers returning from other States testing positive for COVID-19, Odisha’s total number of cases increased to 978 with the detection of 102 new cases on Tuesday.