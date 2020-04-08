Coronavirus: Four positive cases in Bihar, figure goes up to 38

With four new positive COVID-19 cases being detected in Bihar, the figure in the State rose to 38 on Wednesday.

The two new cases were a 26-year-old youth and 20-year-old woman from Siwan district. Both are from the same family and have travel history.

Two boys, aged 16 and 15, from Begusarai district also tested positive. “Their travel history is yet to be ascertained,” said State principal health Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

In Bihar, all 38 COVID-19 positive cases have been found only in 10 districts.

Siwan has the highest number of 10 positive cases, Munger seven, Patna and Gaya five each, Gopalgunj and Begusarai three each, Nalanda two, while Lakhisarai, Saran and Bhagalpur districts have one positive cases each.

One patient from Munger had died earlier.

Not a single positive case has been found in Patna district in last nine days.