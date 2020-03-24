Other States

Coronavirus: Four new positive cases in Maharashtra; State tally rises to 101

Men wearing protective masks walk inside the premises of a hospital where a special ward has been set up for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, Maharashtra on March 17, 2020.

Men wearing protective masks walk inside the premises of a hospital where a special ward has been set up for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, Maharashtra on March 17, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

On Tuesday, three new cases were reported from Pune and one from Satara district

Three persons from Pune have tested positive for COVID-19 while another case was reported from Satara district in western Maharashtra, authorities said on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases in the State stands at 101.

With this, the total number of cases in Pune district has reached 31. The number of patients in Pune city now is 19 while Pimpri-Chinchwad has recorded 12 positive cases.

On Monday, Maharashtra’s ‘sugar heartland’ recorded its first COVID-19 positive case after one person in Satara and four of a family in Sangli district tested positive.

Travel to Dubai

According to officials, a 45-year-old woman with a travel history to Dubai and hailing from Khandala in Satara district had tested positive. With this new case, Satara, hitherto untouched by the scourge of the virus, has recorded two cases.

The four cases from Islampur Tehsil in Sangli had a history of travel to Saudi Arabia.

