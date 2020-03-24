Coronavirus: Four new positive cases in Maharashtra; State tally rises to 101

Three persons from Pune have tested positive for COVID-19 while another case was reported from Satara district in western Maharashtra, authorities said on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases in the State stands at 101.

With this, the total number of cases in Pune district has reached 31. The number of patients in Pune city now is 19 while Pimpri-Chinchwad has recorded 12 positive cases.

Also read | Coronavirus | Maharashtra government orders private offices to go for ‘work from home’

On Monday, Maharashtra’s ‘sugar heartland’ recorded its first COVID-19 positive case after one person in Satara and four of a family in Sangli district tested positive.

Travel to Dubai

According to officials, a 45-year-old woman with a travel history to Dubai and hailing from Khandala in Satara district had tested positive. With this new case, Satara, hitherto untouched by the scourge of the virus, has recorded two cases.

The four cases from Islampur Tehsil in Sangli had a history of travel to Saudi Arabia.