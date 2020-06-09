Coronavirus: Four doctors, eight nurses test positive in Odisha

Four doctors and eight nurses of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Ganjam district were reported to be infected with COVID-19.

According to medical college sources, they might have been infected a week ago during the treatment of a migrant worker who was later found to be positive for the pandemic. When contacted on Tuesday, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange confirmed the report about the infection but added that detailed information would be provided by the State government.

According to reports, the worker had returned from Gujarat’s Surat about a month ago. He had completed 14 days institutional quarantine in a temporary medical centre before returning to his home. Later, he was admitted with severe stomach pain in the surgery department of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital of Berhampur. Initially, arrangements were made for an appendectomy, but it was not performed as the patient was cured with medicines and injections.

Although, the patient had no symptoms of COVID-19, his swab samples were found to be positive. The medical college authorities immediately collected samples of all doctors, nurses and other staff, who had come in contact with the patient. Out of them, two doctors of the surgery department, two anaesthesiologists and eight nurses were found to be positive.