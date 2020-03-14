Coronavirus | Five more test positive near Pune; Maharashtra count rises to 31

Pune

14 March 2020 23:47 IST

New cases were detected in Mumbai, Nagpur and Yavatmal in the State earlier in the day.

Five persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune on Saturday evening, raising the number of confirmed patients in Pune district to 15 and that in Maharashtra to 31.

Three women and two men from Pimpri-Chinchwad area tested positive, said Dr Pradip Awate, State’s disease surveillance officer.

Also read: Coronavirus | Three more test positive in Pune taking Maharashtra tally to five

Advertising

Advertising

Four of them had come in contact with a group which had returned from Dubai. Some members of this group have already tested positive.

Another person had visited Thailand recently, Dr Awate added.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

It took the number of coronavirus patients in Pune area to 15 and that in Maharashtra to 31, he added.

New cases were detected in Mumbai, Nagpur and Yavatmal in the State earlier in the day.

In Maharashtra, as of Saturday night, fifteen coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Pune and surrounding area, eight in Mumbai, four in Nagpur, two in Yavatmal and one each in Thane and Ahmednagar.