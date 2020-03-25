Coronavirus | Five in Indore test positive, MP cases rise to 14

Five persons admitted in different hospitals of Indore have tested positive for coronavirus taking the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh to 14, health officials said on March 25.

None of the patients in Indore have history of travel to abroad.

The five COVID-19 patients in Indore include a woman from neighbouring Ujjain while others are residents of Indore, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Anusuya Gawli said.

Earlier, six positive coronavirus cases were reported from Jabalpur and one each from Bhopal, Gwalior and Shivpuri.

Meanwhile, curfew has also beem imposed in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh in view of the coronavirus crisis.