Coronavirus | Five in Indore test positive, MP cases rise to 14

Five persons admitted in different hospitals of Indore have tested positive for coronavirus taking the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh to 14, health officials said on March 25.
None of the patients in Indore have history of travel to abroad.
The five COVID-19 patients in Indore include a woman from neighbouring Ujjain while others are residents of Indore, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Anusuya Gawli said.
Earlier, six positive coronavirus cases were reported from Jabalpur and one each from Bhopal, Gwalior and Shivpuri.
Meanwhile, curfew has also beem imposed in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh in view of the coronavirus crisis.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.