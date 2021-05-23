Coronavirus | Extension of curbs mooted in Rajasthan for 15 days

The “public discipline lockdown”, operative till May 24, has led to a slight decline in the number of COVID-19 positive cases.

The Rajastan Council of Ministers, which met in Jaipur on Saturday to discuss the COVID-19 infection situation, recommended extending the restrictions by 15 days after May 24. The “public discipline lockdown”, operative till May 24, has led to a slight decline in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State.

The Ministers, who attended the meeting through video-conferencing, said the lockdown-like curbs should continue in view of the infection being more than 15% and the death rate still being high. The second wave of virus infection was not over yet and the hospitals and other medical resources were still facing the pressure of patients.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presided over the meeting. The participants pointed out that the experts had recommended continuing with the strict steps and making preparations to deal with the impending third wave of the pandemic by learning lessons from the “negligence in complying with the COVID-19 protocol” earlier.

The Ministers expressed concern over the “erratic supply” of COVID-19 vaccines by the Centre as well as the prevalence of mucormycosis, which has been declared a notifiable disease in the State. The Council of Ministers laid emphasis on raising the demand effectively with the Union government for sufficient supply of vaccines in order to the contain the infection.

Mr. Gehlot said the State government was considering formulating a comprehensive social security policy for the families in which the earning members had died of COVID-19 infection or the children had become orphan.

According to the official sources, the subjects of compliance with the COVID-19 protocol for breaking the chain of infection, identification of patients with influenza-like illness symptoms, distribution of medicine kits, RT-PCR testing and regular monitoring of home isolation and medical treatment were also discussed at the meeting.