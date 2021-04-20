Coronavirus | Ensure buffer stock of oxygen to meet higher demand: Odisha CM

Prepare for the return of the migrants, Naveen Patnaik tells Collectors

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials to ramp up beds with oxygen system and stay prepared for all related accessories.

With the daily spike fast approaching the 5,000-mark, Mr. Patnaik took stock of the COVID-19 situation here.

“Though there is no problem of beds and oxygen currently, we will have to remain prepared. Our oxygen supply situation has to be closely monitored. Eensure that all related accessories at the hospital level are available on priority,” he said.

Observing that the second wave has seriously affected many States and the health system in some cities was under severe strain, the Odisha CM said special focus should be on providing maximum possible number of beds with oxygen support and the system has to work on war-footing to ensure this within committed timelines.

“Many States are facing critical medicines shortage. Though we have sufficient medicines stock, we must ensure buffer stock to tackle higher demand in coming weeks.”

As the return of migrant labourers looked imminent, Odisha was likely to return to system put in place last year.

“With lockdowns imposed in seriously affected States, the Collectors should be prepared for the return of the migrants. The protocols followed earlier should be reactivated by the Collectors immediately based on the existing database,” Mr. Patnaik ordered.

“The quarantine norm and testing should be ensured for all the returnees. Senior officers assigned as observers and other responsibilities should put their best effort like last year.”

The CM said, “Due to our alert preparedness and pro-active measures, we have been able to manage the situation to a large extent. However, we need to be prepared for the worst-case scenario and ensure that every patient is treated with dignity and put in best efforts to save precious lives.”