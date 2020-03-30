Coronavirus | Eight new cases in Gujarat, 1 dies in Ahmedabad

As many as eight cases of COVID-19 infection were reported from Gujarat on Sunday. Besides, one person died in Ahmedabad, taking the total number of casualties to five in the State.

However, there was also a piece of good news on Sunday when a person infected with coronavirus was discharged from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run Sardar Patel Hospital after the patient was completely cured and two tests came negative in 48 hours.

At Civil Hospital, a 47-year-old male patient died due to coronavirus infection. According to the State health department, he had co-morbid conditions as he was a diabetic.

According to Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra, so far there are 19 positive cases in Ahmedabad city. The total suspected cases were 327 out of which 287 have tested negative; results for 18 cases are awaited.

A total of 63 cases have been reported from across the State out of which five patients have succumbed to the infection while one has been discharged. As a result, 57 patients are under treatment in various hospitals, of which two patients are on ventilator.

Though almost 90% cases are from big cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara and Gandhinagar, since Saturday cases have been reported from far flung rural districts like Gir Somnath and Porbandar.

A woman tested positive in Porbandar while two persons have been found infected in Gir Somnath district.

The State health department said 1,206 people have been tested from Gujarat while 19,661 people are under quarantine.