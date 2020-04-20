Other States

Coronavirus: Doctor posted at health centre dies in Moradabad

A worker sprays disinfectant on parked buses as a precautionary measure during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Moradabad.

A worker sprays disinfectant on parked buses as a precautionary measure during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Moradabad.   | Photo Credit: PTI

He was part of the survey team that visited the area where the attendees of the religious congregation in Delhi were found, said a health department official.

A doctor in Moradabad succumbed to COVID-19 infection on April 20. With this, the tally of deaths in Moradabad touched three and in Uttar Pradesh, the number went up to 18, official sources said.

The doctor was posted at Tajganj community health centre of the district and was part of the survey team that visited the area where the attendees of the religious congregation in Delhi were found, said a health department official.

Also read: 17 arrested for attacking officials in Moradabad

Chief Medical Officer M.C. Garg said the doctor was admitted to Tirthankar Medical University on April 10 when he tested positive. “On April 11, when his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the ICU. On Sunday night, he suffered a heart attack and died during treatment on Monday morning. Five members of his family have been quarantined.”

Moradabad has 57 positive cases of the pandemic.

