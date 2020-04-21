Coronavirus | Doctor at Aligarh’s JNMC suspended for negligence

An associate professor of the Department of Medicine in Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital has been suspended by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor for negligence and misconduct. The decision came after a person who was admitted to JNMC was tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh had asked the JNMC why it did not inform the district health department about the COVID-19-

infected person in time and whether the protocol was followed.

According to university sources, the person had come to the hospital in an emergency situation, late on Sunday. His test was conducted and the administration was informed the next morning. However, it appears that the doctor allegedly used his position to get the COVID-19 infected person admitted to casualty when the protocol demanded that he be taken to the isolation ward.

After the incident, the district administration has quarantined the doctor and his family.

The Resident Doctors' Association of JNMC has condemned the statement of the District Magistrate and said that no information about the infected person was hidden. “Such statements would weaken the fight against novel coronavirus,” the statement said.

Lab licence cancelled

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate has also ordered to seal and cancel the licence of a private X-ray lab in the city where the said infected person was tested despite showing flu-like symptoms. The X-ray lab was open without the permission of the administration. He said the samples of 10 who were tested before the infected person and 10 others who were tested after him would be taken.

So far, Aligarh had only one COVID-19 case and the person had recovered. In fact, Aligarh was one of the few districts in Uttar Pradesh which got a satisfactory rating in an internal review of the State government on the implementation of the lockdown. However, things changed on Monday when two persons were tested positive. The family members of the two persons have been quarantined. “One of them visited Delhi a month back,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj P.