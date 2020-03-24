Coronavirus | Do not stigmatise patients who test positive, says Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday urged people not to discriminate against anyone who tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a video address, he said “there is no need for stigmatisation for none of them had indulged in immoral activities or done something that is socially unacceptable”. The Chief Minister requested people with recent travel history to a foreign country to voluntarily share details with the government authorities and seek medical help.

“On the contrary, if individuals hide their travel history or condition, the possibility of affecting others would always be there,” Mr. Singh said, adding that sincerity and cooperation would help people tide over the crisis.

Expressing disappointment over the fact that several people ventured out defying the ‘complete lockdown’ order and indulged in group activities, the Chief Minister said, “Some people ignored the rules, forcing the government to declare curfew in the State.” He, however, clarified that there would be no restriction on the movement of individuals who need to buy essential items.

A Statewide curfew was imposed on Manipur on Tuesday morning after a 23-year-old woman tested positive for COVID- 19, officials said. The woman, a resident of Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai area in Imphal West district, had recently returned from the U.K., a statement issued by Health Services Director K. Rajo Singh said.