Coronavirus | Dharavi death toll increases to 11

The death toll in Dharavi jumped to 11 after an 80-year-old woman died at Sion Hospital. The woman, a resident of Sanaulla Compound, has been labelled as an independent case from the area and officials are investigating the source of infection.

“This is the first case from the compound. We have not found any contact so far,” said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Commissioner of the G North Ward. He said the woman was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, and she died the next day. “She had multiple co-morbid conditions,” he said.

Dharavi reported 17 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 118. A 40-year-old ward boy of an urban health centre was among those who tested positive. An 18-year-old woman who tested positive is the niece of a man who had come in contact with a Tablighi Jamaat congregation attendee. The man later died. A 15-year-old boy was the youngest of the new positive patients from the slum area.

According to Mr. Dighavkar, Dharavi has 34 containment zones, where nearly 52,800 people are under quarantine. An additional 191 are under institutional quarantine. Till Saturday, 600 people were tested and 40,000 screened for symptoms.