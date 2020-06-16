Coronavirus | With 108 new cases, Odisha’s tally reaches 4,163

With the detection of 108 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, Odisha’s tally stood at 4,163 on Tuesday, officials said.
The discharge of 120 patients from COVID hospitals took the recoveries to 2,974. Fourteen persons had died so far — 11 of the virus and three of other ailments.
The number of active cases under treatment stood at 1,175. Another 1,561 persons were in hospital isolation across the State.
Of the 108 cases, 95 were detected in the temporary medical centres (TMCs) where migrant workers are undergoing institutional quarantine and the remaining 13 were local contacts, the officials said.
According to the government, 5,53,945 Odia migrant workers had returned from different States till Tuesday. The returnees are being kept at the 16,815 TMCs spread across 6,798 gram panchayats to undergo quarantine.
The State had tested 2,05,501 samples until midnight of Monday at 17 laboratories in 10 districts.
A drive had been launched to identify if anyone has symptoms of COVID-19. It will continue till July 31 when ASHA and ANM workers would make door-to-door visits in both rural and urban areas.
They will inform the authorities concerned and steps would be taken immediately for collection and testing of samples, according to officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath