Coronavirus | With 108 new cases, Odisha’s tally reaches 4,163

With the detection of 108 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, Odisha’s tally stood at 4,163 on Tuesday, officials said.

The discharge of 120 patients from COVID hospitals took the recoveries to 2,974. Fourteen persons had died so far — 11 of the virus and three of other ailments.

The number of active cases under treatment stood at 1,175. Another 1,561 persons were in hospital isolation across the State.

Of the 108 cases, 95 were detected in the temporary medical centres (TMCs) where migrant workers are undergoing institutional quarantine and the remaining 13 were local contacts, the officials said.

According to the government, 5,53,945 Odia migrant workers had returned from different States till Tuesday. The returnees are being kept at the 16,815 TMCs spread across 6,798 gram panchayats to undergo quarantine.

The State had tested 2,05,501 samples until midnight of Monday at 17 laboratories in 10 districts.

A drive had been launched to identify if anyone has symptoms of COVID-19. It will continue till July 31 when ASHA and ANM workers would make door-to-door visits in both rural and urban areas.

They will inform the authorities concerned and steps would be taken immediately for collection and testing of samples, according to officials.