Coronavirus | Death toll mounts to 12 in Bihar

The State has so far reported 2,511 positive cases.

Bihar on Sunday reported the 12th death due to COVID-19.

The 48-year-old man from Marhaura in Saran district had recently returned from Tamil Nadu and was admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on May 22 with fever and cough. “After his death on May 23, his sample test report came in positive,” PMCH Superintendent Bimal Karak said.

Bihar has so far reported 2,511 positive cases, the Health Department said in a bulletin.

Patna district topped the list with 196 patients and Rohtas stood second with 151. The other badly affected districts are Munger, 145, Begusarai,141, Madhubani, 136, Katihar, 121, Khagaria, 118, Buxar, 110, and Jehanabad, 109.

A special flight carrying 132 Indians from Muscat landed at the Gaya airport on Sunday. None of the passengers showed any symptom of the disease. Of them, 116 are from Bihar and 16 from Jharkhand. Each was given a kit of sanitizer and soaps. On May 18, a chartered plane landed at Gaya with 41 Indians from London.

