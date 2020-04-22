Coronavirus | Death toll in Gujarat increases to 103

Gujarat’s death toll due to COVID-19 infections has climbed to 103, with 13 new deaths reported on Wednesday, while the number of positive cases have jumped to 2,407, with 229 new cases added on the same day.

The State continues to see a higher number of cases and casualties, a trend that began a week ago.

On Wednesday, as many as 30 patients were discharged after full recovery, bringing the number of patients who have recovered to 179 so far. Of 13 deaths recorded, nine were from Ahmedabad, three were from Vadodara and and one from Surat.

In Ahmedabad, the total number of cases have climbed to 1,501, and 62 deaths, the highest tally in the State. On Wednesday, besides nine deaths, Ahmedabad also reported 128 new positive cases, continuing the trend of over 100 cases per day since a week. So far, 86 patients have recovered and have been discharged in the city. In Surat, the total cases have jumped to 415, with 12 deaths and 13 recoveries, while in Vadodara, the total number of cases has reached 208, and ten patients have succumbed to the infection.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has decided to set up another COVID-19 care centre with a 4,000-bed capacity.